ITRI, Lintec unveil new gas barrier coating process for flexible displays

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

The Taiwan government-backed Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Japan-based coating materials specialist Lintec have jointly rolled out a new coating-based gas barrier technology and process to accelerate the development of flexible display products, according to ITRI.

As opposed to the conventional plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) process, the new coating process utilizes ITRI's R&D capability in flexible display products and Lintec's special solution-type coating materials and precision coating process, ITRI noted.

The new coating process is ideal for mass production of flexible display products as it delivers high gas barrier performance and optical transparency at high production throughput but low equipment cost, according to Chen Jang-lin, vice president and general director of Display Technology Center, ITRI.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017