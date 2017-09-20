Touch Taiwan 2017: ITRI showcases flexible display, touch technologies

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

The Taiwan government-backed Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is showcasing a variety of flexible display and touch technologies/solutions at the ongoing Touch Taiwan 2017.

ITRI's flexible display solutions cover materials, substrates, modules, measuring equipment and key technologies addressing such issues as scratching, wearing, collision, which are mostly concerned with the use of flexible display products.

ITRI is showcasing its multiple-function flexible AMOLED touch panel at the show. The flexible AMOLED panel comes in thickness of less than 100 microns comprising flexible protection cover, polarizer and touch chassis, according to ITRI.

Utilizing its in-housed developed FlexUPTM flexible substrates and flexible core technology, ITRI also unveiled its on-cell touch AMOLED panels for mobile devices.