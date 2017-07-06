Walsin, Chilisin June revenues rise

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

MLCC specialist Walsin Technology and inductor maker Chilisin Electronics both enjoyed revenue growth in June driven by a seasonal pick-up in demand for smartphones.

Walsin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.75 billion (US$57.2 million) for June 2017, up 15.7% on year and about 2% sequentially. Walsin's revenues for the second quarter of 2017 came to NT$5.13 billion, up 10.4% on quarter and 11% from a year earlier.

Walsin president Lee Ku was quoted in previous reports saying the company's days-of-inventory (DOI) has reduced to 30 days with order visibility extended to 10 weeks. The supply of MLCCs is expected to remain tight during the second half of 2017, when smartphone vendors roll out their flagship models.

Chilisin, which makes inductors and power chokes, posted consolidated revenues for June 2017 surged nearly 75% on year to NT$824 million. The company's revenues for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$4.79 billion, rising 94.8% from a year earlier.

Recognized sales generated by Ralec Electronic buoyed Chilisin's June revenues, Chilisin indicated. Chilisin has completed its merger with Ralec which was announced in January 2017.