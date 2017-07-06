Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 21:47 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Walsin, Chilisin June revenues rise
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

MLCC specialist Walsin Technology and inductor maker Chilisin Electronics both enjoyed revenue growth in June driven by a seasonal pick-up in demand for smartphones.

Walsin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.75 billion (US$57.2 million) for June 2017, up 15.7% on year and about 2% sequentially. Walsin's revenues for the second quarter of 2017 came to NT$5.13 billion, up 10.4% on quarter and 11% from a year earlier.

Walsin president Lee Ku was quoted in previous reports saying the company's days-of-inventory (DOI) has reduced to 30 days with order visibility extended to 10 weeks. The supply of MLCCs is expected to remain tight during the second half of 2017, when smartphone vendors roll out their flagship models.

Chilisin, which makes inductors and power chokes, posted consolidated revenues for June 2017 surged nearly 75% on year to NT$824 million. The company's revenues for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$4.79 billion, rising 94.8% from a year earlier.

Recognized sales generated by Ralec Electronic buoyed Chilisin's June revenues, Chilisin indicated. Chilisin has completed its merger with Ralec which was announced in January 2017.

UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link