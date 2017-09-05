Chilisin revenues more than double in August

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

Passive component firm Chilisin Electronics' consolidated revenues for August 2017 hiked 126.3% from a year earlier to NT$1.15 billion (US$38.3 million), thanks to recognized sales from Ralec Electronic and Ferroxcube the company acquired earlier in 2017.

Specializing in the manufacture of inductors and power chokes, Chilisin started recognizing sales generated by chip resistor specialist Ralec in July and ferrite cores supplier Ferroxcube in August.

Chilisin's August revenues represented a 24.7% sequential increase. The company's cumulative 2017 consolidated revenues through August totaled NT$8.08 billion, rising 133.7% from a year earlier.

Chilisin disclosed its core business generated revenues of NT$566 million in August 2017, also a record high. The core business posted revenues of NT$3.82 billion in the first eight months of 2017, up 10.3% on year.

Revenues generated by Ralec and Ferroxcube came to NT$402 million and NT$184 million, respectively, in August 2017, according to Chilisin. Ralec's cumulative 2017 revenues through August increased 5.4% from a year ago to NT$2.87 billion, while Ferroxcube's climbed 14.1% on year to NT$1.4 billion during the same period.

Orders received by Chilisin already exceeded NT$600 million in June, according to industry sources. Orders for August continued to surpass NT$600 million, driven by strong demand for tablets and handsets, and car-use applications, the sources said.

In addition, Chilisin's investment in its new plant in Vietnam has started bearing fruit. The new plant will start making a positive contribution to Chilisin's revenues and profits during the third quarter, the sources noted.

Chilisin president Shih-ying Chung was quoted in previous reports saying the company is aiming to become a global top-3 passive components supplier. With the acquisitions of fellow passive component companies Ralec and Ferroxcube, Chilisin expects to expand its scale with annual revenues topping NT$12 billion.