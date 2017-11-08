Taiwan passive component makers report flat results for October

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Most Taiwan-based passive component makers including MLCC specialist Walsin Technology, capacitor makers Apaq Technology and Kaimei Electronic, and inductor suppliers Chilisin Electronics and Mag.Layers Scientific-Technics, have reported flat performance for October due to seasonal factors.

Market sources indicated that demand for passive components will remain steady in the latter half of the fourth quarter continuing to support revenue growths at most suppliers in 2017.

Yageo, the leading MLCC provider, expects the supply of MLCC devices to remain tight due to strong demand from the smartphone sector, while shipments to the automobile and industrial sectors will keep growing. Yageo saw its revenues rise 1.06% on month and 34.7% on year to NT$3.033 billion (US$100.5 million) in October.

However, Walsin Technology saw its revenues drop 7.7% on month to NT$1.911 billion in October. For the first 10 months of 2017, Walsin posted revenues of NT$17.587 billion, up 15.14% on year.

Chilisin (including affiliated companies Ralec and Ferroxcube International) reported revenues of NT$1.087 billion for October, down 9.03% sequentially but up 133.71% on year. Accumulated 2017 revenues through October totaled NT$10.366 billion, increasing 133% on year.