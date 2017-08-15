Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:18 (GMT+8)
Chilisin to expand capacity for mini molding chokes
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

Inductor and power choke maker Chilisin Electronics will expand production capacity for mini molding chokes with the new capacity to come online in September, while production efficiency of its new plant in Vietnam has improved with utilization rates starting to rise substantially in the third quarter, according to industry sources.

Improved production efficiency of Chilisin's new plant in Vietnam will make a positive contribution to the company's gross margin in the third quarter, said the sources. Meanwhile, with new capacity for mini molding chokes coming online, revenues will start to register sequential growth in September, the sources indicated.

Chilisin has disclosed plans to build an additional 200 million units of mini molding chokes at its Vietnam plant in the second half of 2017, and the total monthly capacity for mini molding chokes at the facility will reach 400 million units.

Chilisin posted consolidated revenues of NT$924 million (US$30.5 million) for July 2017, hitting a record for the second consecutive month. The company, which acquired Ralec Electronic earlier in 2017, expects its merger with the chip resistor specialist to create a synergy.

Chilisin is expected to enjoy another month of record revenues in August, when it starts recognizing sales generated by Ferroxcube, according to market watchers.

Chilisin agreed to acquire all of the Ferroxcube shares currently held by Yageo for a total of about EUR133.2 million (US$142.76 million). Chilisin said its ferrite core products are shipped mainly to handset, networking and PC companies, while Ferroxcube's main clients are engaged in the industrial, car-use and other high-end fields.

