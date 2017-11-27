Taipei, Tuesday, November 28, 2017 02:34 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
AMEC wins initial patent lawsuit against Veeco in China
Jean Chu, Shanghai; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 27 November 2017]

China's State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO) has dismissed a request by Veeco Instruments (Shanghai) for invalidating a patent owned by China-based MOCVD set maker Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC), according to AMEC.

AMEC in July 2017 filed a complaint with Jujian High People's Court accusing Veeco Instruments (Shanghai) - a subsidiary of US-based Veeco Instruments - of infringing on its patent regarding substrate carriers used in MOCVD sets. Veeco Instruments (Shanghai) countered by trying to have SIPO invalidate the patent.

Following SIPO's decision, the court will judge whether Veeco Instruments (Shanghai) has infringed on AMEC's patent.

The US District Court for the Eastern District of New York in late October 2017 granted Veeco's request for a preliminary injunction on SGL Carbon's sale of wafer carriers involving Veeco Instruments' patent technology, including models specifically designed for use in AMEC-developed MOCVD sets.

While Veeco and Germany-based Aixtron SE have dominated the China MOCVD market, they face increasing competition from AMEC and China-based Tang Optoelectronics Equipment. AMEC has shipped more than 100 MOCVD sets, with China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip makers San'an Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek being the major users.

Realtime news

  • Server shipments weaker than expected in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • AboCom in management takeover crisis

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Motherboard makers stop accepting desktop orders with weak margins

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Key components for electronics products to remain in tight supply in 1H18

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Notebook shipments to drop to 140 million units by 2022

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Taiwan market: Delta and FET to push integrated IoT services

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Earphone brand 1More achieves over 40 million unit sales prior to July 2017

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Taiwan market: Xiaomi to accelerate its business operation

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link