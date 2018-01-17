Sanan, HC SemiTek see impressive profits in 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based LE epitaxial wafer and chip makers Sanan Optoelectronics and HC SemiTek have released preliminarily profits of CNY3.15-3.25 billion (US$466-481 million) and CNY470.25-534.38 million respectively for 2017, the former increasing 45.39-50% on year and the latter 76-100%.

Sanan lowered quotes for main products in fourth-quarter 2017 and net profits for the quarter dropped 4.63% sequentially to CNY823 million.

According to industry sources, China-based LED chip makers' combined production capacity in 2017 occupied 58% of global total and Sanan alone occupied 32%. Sanan had production capacity equivalent to 450 MOCVD sets at the end of 2017, the sources said.

Major China-based LED chip makers started expansion projects in 2017 and most of their new capacities will come online in 2018, possibly resulting in overcapacity.

But SemiTek said it is confident of its competitiveness by virtue of low production cost. SemiTek aims at a global market share of about 20% for LED chips in 2020. It has acquired a 100% stake in Crystaland, a China-based supplier of sapphire wafers for making LED epitaxial wafers, to secure supply of the material.