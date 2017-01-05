Taipei, Thursday, January 5, 2017 17:43 (GMT+8)
Sanan Optoelectronics to hike prices for some LED chips
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 5 January 2017]

China's largest LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Sanan Optoelectronics will hike quotes by about 8% for S-30MB and S-32BB-series LED chips beginning January 10 to reflect increased costs for copper, gold wire, aluminum and PCBs in the second half of 2016, according to the company.

The two series are 0.2-0.5W LED chips which are in high demand and intense price competition, according to Taiwan-based LED chip makers. As the first quarter is a traditional off-season, the Lunar New Year holidays in late January, and order visibility is low, Taiwan-based makers indicated that they will not adjust quotes for the time being.

In particular, Taiwan's largest LED chip maker Epistar hiked prices for LED chips of some specifications by 5-10% in May 2016 and will not hike prices for the time being because sapphire wafer prices have not risen.

