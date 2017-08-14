Taiwan professor develops radar to track bee flying

Rebecca Kuo, Chiayi; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 14 August 2017]

A university researcher has developed a harmonic radar that can track flying of bees with body length of 1.5cm in an effort to study causes of disappearance of bees.

Bees are attached with a 4mm x 5mm chip which receives and returns radar signals, said the researcher, Tsai Zuo-min, an associate professor at Department of Electric Engineering, National Chung Cheng University.

The harmonic radar transmits signals on 9.4GHz frequency and such chips, when signals are received, will respond by returning 18.8GHz signals, Tsai noted. Based on returned signals, locations of bees can be detected, and the maximum detecting range of the radar is about 900 meters, Tsai said.

Since the chip equipped with an antenna made from a flexible circuit board as thin as a cicada wing, bees attached with chips can freely fly, Tsai indicated, adding the radar can track bees at an accuracy level of over 80%, Tsai noted.

As bees are media for pollination for many cash crops, decreases in the number of bees have been a worldwide concern.

A bee is attached with a thin flexible chip for tracking its flying

Photo: National Chung Cheng University