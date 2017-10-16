Taipei, Monday, October 16, 2017 23:27 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
28°C
SWancor offshore wind farm project obtains preliminary environmental approval
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 October 2017]

SWancor has passed preliminary environmental impact assessment (EIA) by the Environmental Protection Administration for Formosa II, a project to develop an offshore wind farm west of central Taiwan, according to the company.

SWancor expects to pass final EIA by the end of 2017 and then start applying for various permits, looking to start construction in 2020.

Formosa II is to install 65 wind turbines with total installation capacity of 300-500MW in 35-55m deep sea areas 3.8-7km away from coast. Occupying an area of about 73 square kilometers, Formosa II is SWancor's second offshore wind farm project.

Its first project, Formosa I, has been working to install capacity totaling 128MW in a wind farm near Formosa II, with 8MW in the first-phase development already completed and enough to supply eletricty to about 2,000 households - an equivalent to carbon reductions of 6,309 tons. The remaining 120MW in the second phase will start construction in 2019.

SWancor has also proposed Formosa III offshore wind farm with totaling 1,900MW to the south of Formosa II. Formosa III is in the process of EIA, with construction planned to begin in 2021.

Realtime news

  • China-based Konka group to invest NT$200-300 billion in AMobile

    Before Going to Press | 1h 15min ago

  • Xintec to swing to profit in 4Q17, says report

    Before Going to Press | 1h 19min ago

  • SMIC names new executives

    Before Going to Press | 1h 48min ago

  • TSEC to establish new PV module plant with 2,000MWp capacity in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 1h 49min ago

  • NSP looking to wholly own GES

    Before Going to Press | 1h 51min ago

  • Components for iPhone X see improving yield

    Before Going to Press | 1h 54min ago

  • Xiaomi aims to ship 90 million smartphones in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 1h 56min ago

  • Asustek, Gigabyte reorganization efforts to bear fruit in 1Q18

    Before Going to Press | 2h 2min ago

  • Samsung striving for OLED panel orders from China smartphone vendors

    Before Going to Press | 2h 11min ago

  • IC material supplier Wahlee cuts into supply chain of China panel makers

    Before Going to Press | 2h 24min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link