SWancor offshore wind farm project obtains preliminary environmental approval

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 October 2017]

SWancor has passed preliminary environmental impact assessment (EIA) by the Environmental Protection Administration for Formosa II, a project to develop an offshore wind farm west of central Taiwan, according to the company.

SWancor expects to pass final EIA by the end of 2017 and then start applying for various permits, looking to start construction in 2020.

Formosa II is to install 65 wind turbines with total installation capacity of 300-500MW in 35-55m deep sea areas 3.8-7km away from coast. Occupying an area of about 73 square kilometers, Formosa II is SWancor's second offshore wind farm project.

Its first project, Formosa I, has been working to install capacity totaling 128MW in a wind farm near Formosa II, with 8MW in the first-phase development already completed and enough to supply eletricty to about 2,000 households - an equivalent to carbon reductions of 6,309 tons. The remaining 120MW in the second phase will start construction in 2019.

SWancor has also proposed Formosa III offshore wind farm with totaling 1,900MW to the south of Formosa II. Formosa III is in the process of EIA, with construction planned to begin in 2021.