Samsung Display may set up 7G flexible OLED factory, says firm

Chen Bo-zhen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 24 April 2017]

Samsung Display is likely to set up a 7G flexible OLED factory in South Korea, according to South Korea-based UBI Research.

Samsung Display has a 4G, 5.5G and 6G OLED factory and is converting a TFT-LCD factory to a 6G flexible OLED facility which will start production in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Viewing that a few China-based panel makers are setting up 6G OLED factories, Samsung Display is likely to set up a 7G flexible OLED factory for differentiation and to maintaining its lead in OLED technology.