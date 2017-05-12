Taipei, Saturday, May 13, 2017 10:05 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Samsung Display setting up new OLED panel line
Chen Bo-zhen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

Samsung Display, due to booming orders for smartphone-use OLED panels, is constructing a factory to produce flexible OLED panels in South Korea, with production to kick off possibly in the second half of 2018, according to Maeil Business News Korea.

The plant, dubbed A4, will have annual production capacity of up to 800 million smartphone-use flexible OLED panels, thereport said.

Samsung Display currently makes OLED panels at its A3 plant, which has monthly production capacity of 105,000 6G glass substrates, and the monthly capacity is likely to expand to 165,000 substrates by the end of 2018.

Samsung Display is also converting a 7.5G TFT-LCD factory, L7-1, for production of smartphone-use OLED panels which will begin in the third quarter of 2017.

UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link