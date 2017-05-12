Samsung Display setting up new OLED panel line

Chen Bo-zhen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

Samsung Display, due to booming orders for smartphone-use OLED panels, is constructing a factory to produce flexible OLED panels in South Korea, with production to kick off possibly in the second half of 2018, according to Maeil Business News Korea.

The plant, dubbed A4, will have annual production capacity of up to 800 million smartphone-use flexible OLED panels, thereport said.

Samsung Display currently makes OLED panels at its A3 plant, which has monthly production capacity of 105,000 6G glass substrates, and the monthly capacity is likely to expand to 165,000 substrates by the end of 2018.

Samsung Display is also converting a 7.5G TFT-LCD factory, L7-1, for production of smartphone-use OLED panels which will begin in the third quarter of 2017.