Corning Lotus NXT Glass chosen for Samsung Display flexible LTPS-OLED line

Press release, May 19; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 19 May 2017]

Corning has announced Samsung Display’s selection of Corning Lotus NXT Glass as the carrier glass for its line of polyimide (PI) low-temperature polysilicon (LTPS) organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels, which today power the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ contain a flexible OLED panel, which requires a carrier glass to support the panel’s polyimide substrate during a demanding manufacturing process.

Samsung Display selected Lotus NXT Glass as its carrier glass due to its dimensional stability, pristine surface quality, and its high and uniform UV transmission, which allows for efficient laser removal of the panel from its Lotus NXT Glass carrier, said Corning.

Samsung Display produces flexible LTPS-OLED panels for its customers, who use them in smartphones and tablets with the latest curved displays. Samsung Display’s PI LTPS-OLED panels enabled by Lotus NXT Glass are most recently included in the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the newest products of Samsung Electronics.

The Infinity Displays on both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ take up nearly the full front of the device to provide an optimal viewing experience.

Michael Kunigonis, business director, High Performance Displays, Corning Glass Technologies, said, "Lotus NXT Glass, the product of Corning’s world-class glass formulation and fusion capabilities, helps panel makers compete in the dynamic mobile LTPS-OLED market. We optimized Lotus NXT Glass as both a carrier glass for flexible OLED panels and as a glass substrate for rigid OLED panels. We’re excited to keep enabling the future of handheld OLED devices.”