Taipei, Wednesday, July 19, 2017 15:03 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Applied Materials builds 2nd display equipment manufacturing center in Taiwan
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

Applied Materials held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new production center to be built at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) on July 17. The new production center will be the company's second display equipment manufacturing facility in Taiwan.

The new plant will occupy a land lot of 5.1 hectare and with investments totaling over NT$3 billion (US$98.69 million), said the US-based company.

The expansion project is being carried out to meet rising demand for 10G LCD display manufacturing equipment for production of large-size panels and OLED panels from clients, the company stated.

"Applications of display technology have expanded from TVs, mobile devices to self-driving, augmented reality (AR) and to virtual reality (VR) creating amazing business opportunities, thus enabling our existing Tainan manufacturing center to operate at full swing and prompting us to commit on a new plant," said Ali Salehpour, senior vice president and general manager of new markets and service group at Applied Materials.

The expansion project will also enable the company to match the demands of its clients for the development of more innovative display products, said Erix Yu, president of Applied Materials Taiwan.

Applied Materials breaks ground for construction of a new plant in Taiwan

Applied Materials breaks ground for construction of a new plant in Taiwan
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, July 2017

Erix Yu

Eric Yu, president of Applied Materials Taiwan
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, July 2017

Realtime news

  • Micro LED may be competitive with OLED in large-size displays

    LED | 17min ago

  • Taiwan market: Asustek launches baby physiological monitor

    IT + CE | 51min ago

  • Two-thirds of iPhones sold in past 10 years still in use, says Newzoo

    Mobile + telecom | 1h 22min ago

  • China market: Taiwan makers showcase automation equipment at Kunshan exhibition

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:49

  • Chipbond, ChipMOS seeing robust gold bumping demand

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:42

  • Zhonghuan Semiconductor, GCL-Poly Energy to set up joint venture solar-grade monocrystalline silicon wafer factory

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:40

  • Portwell buys back 2.13% stake

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:36

  • Chip demand for data centers to boom in China

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:34

  • Taiwan market: China smartphone brands expand presence

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:34

  • Upcoming Meizu Pro 7 series reportedly to utilize MediaTek chips

    Before Going to Press | Jul 18, 21:33

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link