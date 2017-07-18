Applied Materials builds 2nd display equipment manufacturing center in Taiwan

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

Applied Materials held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new production center to be built at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) on July 17. The new production center will be the company's second display equipment manufacturing facility in Taiwan.

The new plant will occupy a land lot of 5.1 hectare and with investments totaling over NT$3 billion (US$98.69 million), said the US-based company.

The expansion project is being carried out to meet rising demand for 10G LCD display manufacturing equipment for production of large-size panels and OLED panels from clients, the company stated.

"Applications of display technology have expanded from TVs, mobile devices to self-driving, augmented reality (AR) and to virtual reality (VR) creating amazing business opportunities, thus enabling our existing Tainan manufacturing center to operate at full swing and prompting us to commit on a new plant," said Ali Salehpour, senior vice president and general manager of new markets and service group at Applied Materials.

The expansion project will also enable the company to match the demands of its clients for the development of more innovative display products, said Erix Yu, president of Applied Materials Taiwan.

