Taiwan market: LG sees growing profits from OLED TV sales

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 November 2017]

LG Electronics expects earnings from sales of OLED TVs in the Taiwan market to grow significantly in 2018 as compared to those recorded in 2017, according to sources at LG Taiwan.

Sales of OLED TVs in the local market have so far in 2017 expanded more than five-fold from a year earlier and have reached the company's guidance set for the year, said the sources.

The penetration rates of OLED TVs are expected to continue ramping up in 2018 due to the increasing adoption of OLED panels by other TV brands as well as by smartphone vendors, noted the sources.

In response to the growing demand for high color rendering for commercial display products, LG will also introduce more OLED displays for commercial applications, leveraging the special flexible properties and high plasticity design capability of OLED panels, said the sources.

For example, the OLED funnels spread in Incheon International Airport and Namsan Seoul Tower are built using LG's OLED commercial solutions.

LG is also developing small- and medium-sized OLED full vision panels for smartphone applications, said the sources, noting that the company's latest flagship model, LG V30+, already features such panels.