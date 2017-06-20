Taipei, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 19:50 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
32°C
China market: Hisense, Changhong launch 'laser TVs'
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

Following the steps of Epson, Sony and LG Electronics, China-based TV brands Hisense and Changhong have launched ultra-short-throw laser projectors for large-size home-use displays, according to industry sources.

Encouraged by the China government's policy, the development of laser light source technology has reached some breakthroughs recently, and more China-based makers are likely to use the laser light source for production of large-size projectors, said the sources.

The laser projectors have an advantage of being able to deliver as high as 100-inch high-resolution images or videos onto screens or walls just several inches away. These projectors are nicknamed "laser TVs" or "screen-less TVs."

Sales of Hisense' "laser TVs" were almost 15 times and 14 times higher than those of OLED TVs sold in the first half of March in terms of sales volume and sales value, respectively, the sources noted.

Hisense's 4K "laser TVs" are able to deliver 4K UHD videos supporting HDR, wide color gamut and 5.1 audio systems, while fellow company Changhong has also released 100-inch "laser TVs" supporting 3D images and 5.1 audio.

Hisense's 4K laser TV

Hisense's 4K "laser TV"
Photo: Company

