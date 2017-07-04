China market: TV brand vendors see disappointing sales in 1H17

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

China-based TV brand vendors experienced disappointing shipments in the first half of 2017, which will account for only 30% of their overall shipments for the year, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.

Sales of TVs totaled 2.1 million units in China during the period from June 1-21, an increase of 3.4% from the same period a year earlier, said the market research firm.

However, the increase was not sufficient enough to cover declines of 11.4% and 17.9% on year recorded during the Lunar New Year holidays and the Labor Day holidays in early May.

Looking forward into the third quarter, total TV shipments in China are expected to decline 1.2% as compared to a year earlier period although market sentiment in the quarter will be higher than that in the previous two quarters, Sigmaintell estimated.