Chip demand for TVs and STBs picking up
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Chip demand for LCD TVs and set-top boxes (STB) has started to pick up recently as device manufacturers are gearing up for their peak season, according to industry sources.

With chip demand for TVs and STBs picking up, Taiwan-based IC design houses including MediaTek, Realtek, Novatek, ALi and Sunplus are expected to enjoy revenue growth in the third quarter, said the sources.

Chip demand for TVs and STBs was sluggish in the first half of 2017 discouraging device manufacturers from building up their inventories, the sources indicated. However, chip suppliers have recently seen clear order visibility with orders for the third quarter rising 15-25% sequentially, the sources said.

TV vendors and channel distributors have started to replenish their inventory levels prior to holidays in China, Europe and the US, the sources noted. The firms are also looking to roll out new TV sets later in the third quarter, and therefore are stepping up their pace of chip orders, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the rising popularity of high-resolution TVs will make a positive contribution to chip firms' product ASPs and gross margins in the second half of 2017, the sources identified. Upcoming new TVs are also being developed with newer technologies such as OLED or QLED (quantum dot LED), and demand for 8K TVs is set to rise.

In addition, chip demand for STBs, as well as over-the-top (OTT) devices, has started to rise in China and other emerging markets in the third quarter, the sources said. The market for STBs, OTT and other multimedia devices was previously struggling with excess inventory.

In other news, STB chip specialist ALi saw its June revenues hike 41.4% sequentially to NT$355 million (US$11.7 million). Revenues for June 2017 also represented an on-year increase of 26.2%.

