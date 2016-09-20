ASE a major SiP backend provider for Apple, say sources

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), through its Shanghai-based subsidiary Universal Scientific Industrial (USI), has obtained SiP (system-in-package) backend orders for Wi-Fi, fingerprint sensor and force touch modules used in the recently-released iPhone 7/7 Plus, according to industry sources.

Also through USI, ASE is a sole backend provider for Apple's custom-designed S2 SiP modules for use in the second generation of Apple Watch, the sources said.

Founded in 2003, USI was listed on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2012. ASE holds a nearly 80% stake in USI, which has been engaged in backend services for SiP modules.

In addition, Kinsus Interconnect Technology is the main substrate supplier for the second-generation Apple Watch, while Nanya PCB as a second-source supplier holds a small portion of the orders, the sources also observed.