ChipMOS obtains backend orders from Novatek

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 10 August 2017]

ChipMOS Technologies has obtained backend orders for touch display driver ICs (TDDI) from Novatek Microelectronics, with shipments set to kick off in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to market sources.

ChipMOS has responded saying it does not comment on specific customers or orders.

ChipMOS has lost part of orders for TDDI chips from Synaptics, but the new orders from Novatek are expected to offset the loss, said the sources. Synaptics' orders as a proportion of the overall orders for TDDI chips obtained by ChipMOS have slid to 30-40% from 70-80%.

New orders from Novatek will still boost the overall orders for TDDI chips ChipMOS will secure in 2017, the sources indicated.

Fellow backend company Chipbond Technology has reportedly grabbed orders from Synaptics and FocalTech Systems, and is expected to start ramping up shipments for TDDI chips in the third quarter.

Apart from orders for TDDI chips, demand for NOR flash memory is set to buoy sales at ChipMOS in the second half of 2017, according to market watchers. Demand for NOR flash chips has been driven particularly by the growing adoption of AMOLED panels and TDDI chips for mobile phones.

ChipMOS through its joint venture with Tsinghua Unigroup has reportedly obtained backend orders for NOR flash memory from Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing (XMC). Taiwan-based Winbond Electronics and Macronix International are also among ChipMOS' clients in the NOR flash field.

In addition, Chipbond reportedly will provide backend services for power amplifiers supplied by its Japan-based customer for use in the upcoming iPhone devices, according to previous reports. ChipMOS is also partnering with Himax Technologies, which has joined the 3D sensing component supply chain for the new iPhones with its wafer level optics (WLO) products.

ChipMOS gearing up for robust demand for TDDI chips

Photo: Digitimes file photo