Taipei, Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:15 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
36°C
ChipMOS obtains backend orders from Novatek
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 10 August 2017]

ChipMOS Technologies has obtained backend orders for touch display driver ICs (TDDI) from Novatek Microelectronics, with shipments set to kick off in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to market sources.

ChipMOS has responded saying it does not comment on specific customers or orders.

ChipMOS has lost part of orders for TDDI chips from Synaptics, but the new orders from Novatek are expected to offset the loss, said the sources. Synaptics' orders as a proportion of the overall orders for TDDI chips obtained by ChipMOS have slid to 30-40% from 70-80%.

New orders from Novatek will still boost the overall orders for TDDI chips ChipMOS will secure in 2017, the sources indicated.

Fellow backend company Chipbond Technology has reportedly grabbed orders from Synaptics and FocalTech Systems, and is expected to start ramping up shipments for TDDI chips in the third quarter.

Apart from orders for TDDI chips, demand for NOR flash memory is set to buoy sales at ChipMOS in the second half of 2017, according to market watchers. Demand for NOR flash chips has been driven particularly by the growing adoption of AMOLED panels and TDDI chips for mobile phones.

ChipMOS through its joint venture with Tsinghua Unigroup has reportedly obtained backend orders for NOR flash memory from Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing (XMC). Taiwan-based Winbond Electronics and Macronix International are also among ChipMOS' clients in the NOR flash field.

In addition, Chipbond reportedly will provide backend services for power amplifiers supplied by its Japan-based customer for use in the upcoming iPhone devices, according to previous reports. ChipMOS is also partnering with Himax Technologies, which has joined the 3D sensing component supply chain for the new iPhones with its wafer level optics (WLO) products.

ChipMOS gearing up for robust demand for TDDI chips

ChipMOS gearing up for robust demand for TDDI chips
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Huawei introduces multiple new products

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 21:15

  • Asustek reports decreased sales for July

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 21:12

  • Taiwan market: Hojin introduces smartphone for seniors

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:41

  • Intel to launch 12-core Skylake-X CPU in late August

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:40

  • Coretronic acquires Calibre

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:40

  • Taiwan solar firms about to form PV module JV

    Before Going to Press | Aug 9, 19:31

Pause
 | 
View more
Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link