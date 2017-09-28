Taipei, Friday, September 29, 2017 01:53 (GMT+8)
Backend firm Lingsen enjoys strong orders for MEMS microphones
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 28 September 2017]

Taiwan-based backend service company Lingsen Precision Industries has enjoyed brisk orders for MEMS microphones for use in smart speakers and voice assistants, according to industry sources.

Lingsen has also obtained new orders for MEMS microphones from international notebook vendors, said the sources. Meanwhile, Lingsen has seen orders for MEMS chips for use in smartphones and games consoles ramp up since the third quarter.

In addition, robust orders for NOR flash memory, and ambient light and proximity sensors are expected to buoy further Lingsen's sales performance in 2017, the sources indicated.

Lingsen has reported consolidated revenues for the first half of 2017 increased 7.9% from a year earlier to NT$2.94 billion (US$96.5 million), while gross margin climbed to 11.44% from 11.24%. Net profits for the six-month period reached NT$74 million, jumping 113% from the same period in 2016, with EPS coming to NT$0.20.

Lingsen's August revenues grew 3.9% sequentially to NT$537 million. Revenues for the first eight months of 2017 totaled NT$3.99 billion, rising 7.8% on year.

