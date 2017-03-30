Himax reportedly cuts into supply chain for iPhone

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 March 2017]

Taiwan-based Himax Technologies will be among the component suppliers of Apple for its OLED iPhone that will feature a built-in 3D-sensing module to enable augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), according to industry sources.

Lumentum will provide 3D sensing modules for Apple's upcoming flagship iPhone model that will come with an OLED display, said the sources. The OLED iPhone will adopt VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser)-based DOE (diffractive optical elements) in its front camera system, which will have both 3D sensing and 3D modeling capabilities.

Himax is already involved in Lumentum's supply chain, which also includes STMicroelectronics, the sources indicated.

Himax' glass component design to fit into Lumentum's 3D-sensing module for the OLED iPhone will be processed with chip-on-glass (COG) technology, the sources noted. Himax' backend partner ChipMOS Technologies will provide COG services and is expected to see revenues ramp up starting May, the sources said.

In response, both Himax and ChipMOS declined to comment on specific customers and orders.