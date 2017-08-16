Taipei, Thursday, August 17, 2017 14:29 (GMT+8)
ASE output hit by power outage
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

A sudden massive blackout took place in Taiwan on August 15 which hit Advanced Semiconductor Engineering's (ASE) plants in Kaohsiung. The incident will likely result in losses of US$500,000-800,000, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

ASE in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) indicated its K21 and K22 facilities in Kaohsiung were affected by the power cut on the afternoon of August 15. However, the production lines have already resumed normal operations, said the IC packager.

ASE added it is still evaluating the financial losses of lost output during the power outage, and will make another announcement if the losses are significant.

Driver-IC backend specialist ChipMOS Technologies also issued a company filing with the TSE saying the blackout did not have a big impact on its operations though production lines were suspended for 2-3 hours.

Foundry chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said the incident had no impact on its output with all production lines operating as normal.

A natural gas supply disruption to a major power plant in Taoyuan caused blackouts throughout Taiwan on August 15.

