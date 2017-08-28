Backend firm Lingsen to post strong 3Q17, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 28 August 2017]

Taiwan-based backend service company Lingsen Precision Industries is expected to post its highest revenues since the third quarter of 2013 in third-quarter 2017, the Chinese-language Commercial Times cited market watchers as saying in a recent report.

Robust packaging orders for NOR flash and MOSFET chips are set to buoy sales at Lingsen in the second half of 2017, said the report. Meanwhile, a seasonal pick-up in orders for MEMS and other chips for use in smartphones and games consoles will boost further Lingsen's production utilization rates during the six-month period, the report indicated.

Lingsen's consolidated revenues are expected to climb to a 17-quarter high of between NT$1.5 billion (US$49.8 million) and NT$1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2017, the report quoted market watchers as saying.

Lingsen has reported operating profits grew 15.8% from a year earlier to NT$62 million in the first half of 2017. Net profits for the six-month period came to NT$74 million, or NT$0.20 per share.

Lingsen posted July revenues increased 3.6% sequentially to NT$518 million. Revenues for the first seven months of 2017 totaled NT$3.45 billion, rising 8.2% from a year ago.