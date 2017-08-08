ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has announced consolidated revenues of NT$22.23 billion (US$736.4 million) for July 2017, down 3.7% sequentially but up about 3% on year.

ASE's core IC assembly test and material (ATM) business generated revenues of NT$13.67 billion in July 2017, up 2% on month but down 2.2% from a year earlier.

ASE disclosed consolidated revenues for the first seven months of 2017 totaled NT$15.81 billion, which represents a 5.6% on-year increase.

ASE reported consolidated revenues of NT$66.03 billion for the second quarter of 2017, up 5% on year but down 1% sequentially. ASE's IC ATM business posted revenues of NT$39.05 billion in the second quarter of 2017, up 2% on quarter and 1% from a year earlier.

Market watchers expect ASE to post 10-13% sequential growth in consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2017. Sales of ASE's IC ATM business are forecast to increase nearly 10% sequentially in the third quarter, while those of the company's EMS services will grow by a larger 15-18% on quarter, according to the watchers.