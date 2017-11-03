Walton 3Q17 profits hike

Julian Ho; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 November 2017]

Memory-IC backend specialist Walton Advanced Engineering has reported net profits for the third quarter of 2017 reached NT$248 million (US$8.22 million), which already exceeded the NT$153 million posted for the two quarters of the year.

Walton posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.47 billion in the third quarter of 2017, up 11% on year and 10% sequentially. Gross margin climbed to 16% from 11% in the prior quarter and 13% a year earlier.

Walton generated operating profits of NT$278 million in the third quarter, with operating margin reaching 11% compared with 6% in the second quarter and 8% during the same period in 2016.

Walton's net profits for the third quarter of 2017 represented increases of 170% sequentially and 134% on year. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.53 compared with NT$0.19 in the second quarter and NT$0.22 in third-quarter 2016.

Walton's revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$6.94 billion, rising 13% from a year earlier, while gross margin rose 5pp on year to 14%. The company generated operating profits of NT$598 million in the nine-month period with operating margin arriving at 9% compared with 4% during the same period in 2016.

Walton's net profits for the first three quarters of 2017 amounted to NT$402 million, up robustly from NT$123 million a year ago. EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$0.85 compared with NT$0.25 during the same period in 2016.

Walton expects to post flat sequential growth in revenues and gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2017, when the company's production utilization rates will be similar to the prior quarter's levels at between 80% and 85%.

Walton has enjoyed strong demand for DRAM and NOR flash memory chips. Micron Technology, Nanya Technology and Winbond Electronics are reportedly among the backend firm's major clients.