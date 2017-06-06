China market: Online advertising in 1Q17 valued at CNY62.89 billion, says Analysys

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

Online advertising service providers in the China market generated total revenues of CNY62.89 billion (US$9.13 billion) in the first quarter of 2017, decreasing 10.5% on quarter but increasing 15.9% on year, according to China-based consulting company Analysys International.

Among different types of online advertising, keyword search accounted for 34.4% of revenues, video 27.4%, brand image/text 24.8% and e-mail 0.7%.

Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent were the three largest providers accounting for 28.4%, 24.9% and 10.9% respectively of revenues.