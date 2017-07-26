Taipei, Friday, July 28, 2017 01:00 (GMT+8)
Taiwan IC design service and IP firms land AI chip orders from China
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

Taiwan-based IC design service companies and silicon IP providers have started to land orders for artificial intelligence (AI) applications from China's IC industry and academia, and demand for AI-related chips from China is expected to ramp up, according to industry sources.

Global Unichip, eMemory Technology and Alchip Technologies have seen rising demand for AI-related chips from China-based firms, which are seeking foundry support from mainly Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), said the sources.

China-based fabless firms looking to enter the AI chip field are being supported by the China government, which is looking to subsidize the local industry supply chain with an aim to become a leading player in the AI field by 2030, the sources indicated. A total of US$150 billion has been budgeted to foster the development of China's AI industry supply chain.

As China's IC design and manufacturing capability for AI applications is still in the early stages, Taiwan-based chipmakers are eyeing to become the beneficiaries of China's AI market boom, the sources noted. IC design service companies and silicon IP providers are pinpointed as the first beneficiaries as they have started to obtain orders for AI supercomputer chips from the China industry and academia.

MediaTek has also stepped up efforts to expand its business in the IoT, cloud and AI fields, while other Taiwan-based chip firms engaged in the development of MCUs, high-speed transmission chips, audio chips, MEMS microphones and other related chips are looking to break into the supply chain of China's AI market, the sources indicated.

In other news, Global Unichip is expected to see sales generated from orders for non-recurring engineering (NRE) designs increase 30-40% in 2017, when the IC design service firm's total revenues for the year will increase about 10%, according to market watchers. Global Unichip has reportedly obtained new orders for NRE designs including those for supercomputer chips.

