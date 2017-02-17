Taipei, Saturday, February 18, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
China foundries planning FD-SOI process technology
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 February 2017]

China-based IC foundries, such as Shanghai Huali Microelectronics (HLMC), are evaluating plans to offer FD-SOI process technology since they are less competitive in the mainstream FinFET segment led by the world's major pure-play foundries and IDMs including Intel, Samsung and TSMC, according to industry sources.

HLMC has disclosed plans to roll out advanced 28nm and 14nm FinFET processes. The China-based 12-inch foundry is also mulling the launch of FD-SOI process technology to provide a low-cost alternative to FinFET technologies, said the sources.

With a growing number of China-based fabless firms focusing on Internet of Things (IoT) applications, a cheaper FD-SOI process will be more attractive than FinFET-type processes, the sources indicated. Eyeing the huge market potential, HLMC and other China-based foundries are looking to join the FD-SOI race, where Globalfoundries will be their major competitor.

Globalfoundries recently announced plans to build a new 12-inch wafer fab in Chengdu, China, based on a partnership between the company and the Chengdu municipality. The fab will focus on manufacturing Globalfoundries' commercially-available 22FDX process technology, with volume production expected to start in 2019.

Globalfoundries in 2015 rolled out its 22nm FD-SOI process dubbed 22FDX developed specifically for the rapidly-evolving mainstream mobile, IoT, RF connectivity and networking markets. The technology delivers FinFET-like performance and energy-efficiency at a cost comparable to 28nm planar technologies, the foundry claimed.

In September 2016, Globalfoundries unveiled a new 12nm FD-SOI semiconductor technology dubbed 12FDX designed for a broad range of applications from mobile computing and 5G connectivity to artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles.

In other news, Shanghai Simgui Technology (Simgui), a China-based silicon semiconductor materials company, has recently entered commercial production of 8-inch silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers based on Soitec's proprietary Smart Cut technology, according to the sources.

Advantest
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link