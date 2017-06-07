Taipei, Friday, June 9, 2017 01:43 (GMT+8)
MediaTek considers placing chip orders with Globalfoundries
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

MediaTek is mulling placing chip orders with Globalfoundries using the foundry's 22nm FD-SOI process technology, according to industry sources.

MediaTek's planned chips built using Globalfoundries' 22nm FD-SOI process will be designed for mid-range and entry-level smartphones, said the sources. The Taiwan-based smartphone SoC supplier is facing a growing threat from competitors particularly China-based players including Spreadtrum and HiSilicon.

Major foundries offer three different 22nm technologies, planar bulk CMOS, FD-SOI and FinFET. MediaTek is internally evaluating the FD-SOI option due to its low power consumption, low leakage and low costs, the sources indicated.

In addition, MediaTek plans to roll out a new 12nm chip series designed for mid-range and high-end smartphones later in 2017, the sources noted. According to MediaTek's roadmap, its 12/16nm chips will be targeted at the mid-range and high-end smartphone segment, while its 22/28nm solutions will be for the mid-range and entry-level segment.

In the high-end smartphone segment, MediaTek is partnering with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to confront strong competitiveness from Qualcomm. Nevertheless, Qualcomm has expanded the market share of its 10nm Snapdragon 835 SoCs at the expense of MediaTek due to a late launch of MediaTek's 10nm Helio X30 chips.

In the FD-SOI foundry segment, major players include Globalfoundries and Samsung. Globalfoundries has offered its 12nm and 22nm FD-SOI process technologies, and is looking to build an FD-SOI ecosystem in China through a partnership with the Chengdu municipality. The partnership includes the establishment of a new fab that will begin production of mainstream process technologies in 2018 and then focus on manufacturing Globalfoundries' commercially available 22FDX process technology with volume production expected to start in 2019.

Samsung has launched its 28nm FD-SOI process, and plans to introduce its next-generation 18nm FD-SOI technology in 2019. Samsung has obtained chip orders from NXP with the 28nm FD-SOI process.

