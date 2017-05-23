Taipei, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 22:48 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
26°C
Globalfoundries and Chengdu partner to expand FD-SOI ecosystem in China
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

Globalfoundries and the Chengdu municipality have announced an investment to spur innovation in China's semiconductor industry. The partners plan to build a FD-SOI ecosystem including multiple design centers in Chengdu and university programs across China. The investment of more than US$100 million is expected to attract leading semiconductor companies to Chengdu, making it a center of excellence for designing next-generation chips in mobile, Internet-of-Things (IoT), automotive and other high-growth markets.

Globalfoundries and Chengdu recently launched a joint venture to build a 300mm fab to meet accelerating global demand for Globalfoundries' 22FDX FD-SOI technology. Connected to this manufacturing partnership, Chengdu is now focusing on developing the city as a center of excellence for 22FDX design. The partners plan to establish multiple centers focused on IP development, IC design and incubating fabless companies in Chengdu, with the expectation of hiring more than 500 engineers to support semiconductor and systems companies in developing products using 22FDX for mobile, connectivity, 5G, IoT, and automotive. There will also be a focus on creating partnerships with universities across China to develop relevant FD-SOI coursework, research programs and design contests.

"China is the largest semiconductor market and is leading the way with a nationwide commitment to smart cities, IoT, smart vision and other advanced, mobile or battery-powered connected systems" said Alain Mutricy, senior VP of product management at Globalfoundries. "FDX is especially well suited for Chinese customers, and the FD-SOI ecosystem in Chengdu will provide the support system necessary to help chip designers take full advantage of the technology's capabilities. We are committed to extend our partnership with Chengdu to accelerate adoption of FDX in China."

"Following the ribbon cutting marking the signing of our Investment Cooperation Agreement, and to deepen our cooperation and attract more best-in-class semiconductor companies to Chengdu, the Chengdu Municipal Government is delighted to cooperate with Globalfoundries on this FD-SOI ecosystem action plan," said Gou Zheng Li, Vice Mayor of City of Chengdu. "Over the next six years, we aim to build a world-class ecosystem for FD-SOI and make Chengdu a Center of Excellence for the design and manufacturing of integrated circuits."

Globalfoundries' 22FDX technology employs a 22nm fully-depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) transistor architecture to deliver the industry's best combination of performance, power and area for wireless, battery-powered intelligent systems. Construction of the new Chengdu fab has commenced and is on schedule with an expected completion date in early 2018. The fab will begin production of mainstream process technologies in 2018 and then focus on manufacturing 22FDX, with volume production expected to start in 2019.

Realtime news

  • China market: China-based panel equipment makers surpass South Korea-based ones in 1Q17, says KDIA

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • Global smartphone shipments grow 9.1% on year in 1Q17, says Gartner

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • SK Hynix reportedly obtains GDDR6 DRAM orders from Nvidia, AMD

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • Pixart Imaging to see revenues up 20% on year in May

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • HTC rolls out AI platform for medical applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • China market: Some white-box VR device makers cede VR market

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • Diode makers gearing up for car-use applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Nvidia, Intel expected to show latest progress on AI product lines

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Etron provides 30nm specialty buffer memory for automotive

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Macroblock 2017 EPS to reach NT$8

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

  • Pegatron to showcase new products on June 1

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

  • Passive component firm Chilisin puts increased focus on high-end products

    Before Going to Press | 1h 13min ago

  • Computex 2017: BenQ pushing new cloud computing solutions

    Before Going to Press | 1h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link