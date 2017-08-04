Taipei, Saturday, August 5, 2017 08:09 (GMT+8)
China-based Momenta attracts investment of US$46 million
Jean Chu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 4 August 2017]

Momenta, a China-based start-up specializing in development of autonomous driving solutions, has attracted venture capital investment of US$46 million led by China-based NIO Capital. Other investors including China-based Shunwei Capital Partners, Sinovation Ventures and Unity Ventures as well as Germany-based Diamler AG, according to the company.

Established in September 2016, Momenta attracted initial venture capital of US$5 million, led by Blue Lake Capital alongside Sinovation Ventures and ZhenFund.

Momenta-developed core technologies concerning autonomous driving include environmental sensing based on deep learning, high-precision mapping and driving decision-making. The company develops solutions for different levels of autonomous driving and provides Big Data products and services derived from the development.

Momenta will use the recently obtained funds to enhance AI core technology including Big Data, commercialize vision-based environmental sensing and high-precision mapping technologies as well as R&D of Level 4 autonomous driving technology.

There are two leading solutions to the problem of developing safe autonomous driving: simulation of autonomous driving and crowd-sourcing data collection and testing, Momenta said. Tesla is a typical example of the crowd-sourcing solution, but this option is only available to companies that are able to design and produce their own vehicles, therefore start-ups cannot afford to pursue this avenue due to heavy investment and long development times, Momenta noted.

Momenta hopes to cooperate with car owners to equip cars with certified sensing devices to collect driving and road conditions as an alternative method of crowd-sourcing data collection and testing, Momenta indicated.

Sinovation Ventures has invested in development of AI technology for sensing, decision-making to autonomous driving for more than three years, the company said. There are many China-based AI R&D teams, but Momenta, as it is outstanding in computer vision, deep learning and cluster computing, is one of the few top-level players, Sinovation Ventures noted.

Momenta founder and CEO Tsao Xu-dong (translated from Chinese)
Photo: Company

