China market: 2Q17 online search services valued at CNY23.57 billion, says Analysys
Jean Chu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

In the China market, online search engines generated total revenues of CNY23.57 billion (US$3.44 billion) during the second quarter of 2017, increasing 25.6% on quarter and 12.2% on year, according to China-based consulting company Analysys International.

China-based Baidu was the largest search engine, followed by Google China and China-based Sogou.

Search engines have generally enhanced R&D on AI technology, and are targeting start-ups specializing in deep learning, neural networks, machine vision, natural language processing and robots for mergers.

In particular, Baidu has provided technological services in speech recognition, speech synthesis, optical character recognition, facial recognition and natural language processing for enterprises and developers, and has introduced an AI-based voice-interaction open platform (DuerOS) and driverless car open platform (Apollo). The company has acquired AI start-up KITT.AI and started the AI Star project to strengthen its AI R&D.

Sogou has applied AI technology to speech recognition, image/graph recognition, semantic analysis, information retrieval, smart search and speech synthesis. The company has integrated AI-based technologies, including speech recognition and image/graph recognition, with its machine translation engine to offer the Sogou Translation App.

China market: Search engine market shares by revenue, 2Q17

Search engine

Including revenues from channels and overseas markets

Not including revenues from channels but including those from overseas markets

Not including revenues from channels and overseas markets

Baidu

77.20%

80.74%

84.87%

Google China

9.66%

10.10%

5.03%

Sogou

8.69%

6.14%

6.79%

Others

4.45%

3.02%

3.31%

Source: Analysys International, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

