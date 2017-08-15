Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:17 (GMT+8)
China lags behind US in AI investment, says research institute
Jean Chu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

While China has attached much importance to AI (artificial intelligence) development, local companies have significantly lagged behind US counterparts in terms of investment in AI R&D, according to a reseach arm of China-based Internet service provider Tencent.

As of the end of June 2017, there were 2,542 AI enterprises around the world: 1,078 (42.4%) were US-based, 592 (23.3%) China-based and the remaining 872 based in Sweden, Japan, the UK, Singapore, Australia, Israel and India, according to Tencent Research Institute. development of US-based AI enterprises began in 1998, peaked in 2005 and slowed down in 2013; the cycle for China-based ones was 1996, 2003 and 2015.

Since the world's first venture capital investment in AI in 1999, US-based AI firms had received cumulative total investment of CNY97.8 billion (US$14.2 billion) and China-based ones CNY63.5 billion as of the end of June 2017, respectively taking up 50.10% and 33.18% of the global total.

While the US AI enterprises were engaged in infrastructure, technology and application layers of AI, most of the Chinese firms dealt with the application layer of AI including CNY14.3 billion in computer vision and image/graph recognition, CNY12.2 billion in natural language processing and CNY10.7 billion in autonomous driving and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

By 2020, the number of US AI enterprises is expected to increase to 1,200 and cumulative total venture capital investment in them will increase to CNY200 billion, while the cumulative investment in Chinese AI enterprises will rise to CNY90-100 billion.

China is now actively boosting development of AI applications and has been competitive enough with the US in some areas, according to the institute, which expects China to become the largest market of AI application worldwide.

AI development in US, China (as of end of June 2017)

Layer of AI development

Number of US enterprises involved

Number of Chinese enterprises involved

Infrastructure (mainly processors and chips)

33

14

Technology (mainly natural language processing, computer vision, image/graph recognition)

586

273

Application (machine learning, smart drones, smart robots, voice recognition, autonomous driving and ADAS)

488

304

Source: Tencent Research Institute, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

