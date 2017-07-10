Giga Sola Materials wins initial patent war against Heraeus in Taiwan

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

Taiwan's Intellectual Property Court on July 7 decided to reject charges filed by a Germany-based Heraeus' affiliate against Taiwan-based PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials for infringement of Heraeus' Taiwan invention patent No. 1432539 concerning lead-free front-side PV silver paste, according to Giga Solar.

Heraeus' affiliate Heraeus Precious Metals North America Conshohocken in June 2015 filed with the court to accuse Giga Solar's PV paste products coded 590A, 600, 610 and 620, of infringing on Items 1-7 of the invention patent.

Heraeus is surprised and disappointed at the court's determination and is considering an appeal, according to Heraeus Photovoltaics president Andreas Liebheit. The court in August 2016 turned down Giga Solar's claim that the invention patent was invalid, Liebheit noted.

In order to circumvent coverage of DuPont's and Heraeus' patents, Giga Solar has actively adjusted the formulae of front-side PV silver paste, resulting in decreased shipments in the first half of 2017, the company indicated.

Giga Solar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$735 million (US$24.3 million) for June, slipping 15.14% on month and 50.04% on year. The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.270 billion for the second quarter, increasing 0.98% on quarter but falling 47.68% on year, and NT$4.517 billion for January-June, dipping 49.20% on year.

