Giga Diamond Materials expanding capacity in China

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

Diamond saw wire maker Giga Diamond Materials (GDM), a subsidiary of PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials (GSM), is expanding its annual production capacity in Yencheng, eastern China, from 240,000km originally to 360,000km currently and further to 720,000km at the end of 2017, according to the company.

GDMs' production lines are at a GSM plant in Yencheng.

GDM is expanding capacity to meet surging demand in China where solar poly-Si wafer makers have accelerated the replacement of slurry method with diamond wire since second-quarter 2017. Diamond saw wire prices have risen by over 20% to CNY200-220 (US$30.3-33.3)/km currently compared to the third-quarter level.

Many China-based makers plan to completely transition to diamond wire-slicing by the end of 2017.

GDM has a market share of about 5% in China, and it also undertakes outsourced slicing using its own diamond saw wire measuring less than one meter, whose prices are much lower than the market average.

GDM attained monthly break-even operation in June 2017, a few months earlier than originally expected due to booming shipments. The company has paid-in capital of NT$688 million (US$22.7 million) at preset and GSM holds a 40% stake.

Jimmy Chen, chairman for both Giga Diamond Materials and Giga Solar Materials.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, October 2017