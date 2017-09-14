Taipei, Friday, September 15, 2017 12:06 (GMT+8)
China PV silver paste makers score points
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 September 2017]

Some China-based newcomers, such as DK Electronic Material and iSilver Materials, have seen growing shares of their domestic PV silver paste market, although others have been on the brink of bankruptcy because of dominance by foreign suppliers, according to industry sources.

Heraeus, DuPont, Samsung SDI and Giga Solar together supplied 85% of the PV silver pastes in China in 2016, with China-based newcomers accounting for 15%, the sources said, adding the China makers' share in 2017 is expected to rise to 30%.

The leading players have seen patent issues involved in their competition against each other.

Heraeus has filed a charge against Giga Solar for alleged patent infringement in Taiwan while DuPont has accused US-based SunEdison, Singapore-based Flex and Taiwan-based Neo Solar Power (NSP) of using Samsung SDI-produced PV silver paste involved in alleged patent infringement, the sources said.

Giga Solar has spent several quarters developing new silver pastes that do not involve the disputed patents, the sources noted.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: China China market PV

