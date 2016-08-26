Heraeus showcases flexible, foldable touch panel technology at Touch Taiwan 2016

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 August 2016]

Germany-based Heraeus is showcasing dry-film resist photolithography, a high-resolution patterning process for use in Clevios-brand conductive polymer film to make flexible and foldable touch panels in place of ITO film, at Touch Taiwan 2016 taking place in Taipei during August 24-26.

High-resolution patterning of touch sensors is a prerequisite for advanced touch panels, especially flexible or foldable ones, Heraeus indicated. The patterning process was developed through cooperation with the Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute, with Heraeus providing materials and technology, Heraeus noted. Testing shows that Clevios conductive polymer film and sensors can withstand bending with a radius of below 1mm up to 300,000 times without degradation.

Clevios conductive polymer film can also be used to make rigid touch panels and enables roll-to-roll processing. Heraeus has provided the film for trail use in 5- to 7-inch touch panels.