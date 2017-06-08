Taipei, Friday, June 9, 2017 01:45 (GMT+8)
Giga Solar Materials poised to start production in China
Nuying Huang, Hsinchu; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 June 2017]

PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials completed equipment installation at a new factory in Yancheng, eastern China, in May 2017 and will ramp up production to reach full utilization in the third quarter of 2017, company chairman Jimmy Chen said after the company's 2017 shareholder meeting on June 7.

The factory will produce front-side PV silver paste, back-side PV silver paste and PV aluminum paste specifically for PERC crystalline silicon solar cells, Chen noted. All of the factory's output will be for supply to solar cell makers in China, and will be competitive with China-based makers in overall cost due to exemption from an import duty of 6% on PV conductive paste, Chen said. Currently, the China market accounts for 70% of Giga Solar's consolidated revenues.

Currently, front-side PV silver paste use is split evenly between monocrystalline and polycrystalline cells, with most monocrystalline makers based in China and most of the latter in Taiwan. Giga Solar is also promoting aluminum paste for use in PERC solar cells and back-side PV silver paste.

Front-side PV silver paste accounts for 80% of Giga Solar's consolidated revenues at present, PV aluminum paste for 10%, and back-side PV silver paste 10%, of which over 30% is used in PERC cells. Giga Solar expects to sell 600 tons of front-side PV silver paste in 2017, roughly the same as in 2016.

In addition to PV conductive paste, Giga Solar has been developing anode materials for lithium-ion batteries and has submitted products for certification.

