China market: Giga Diamond Materials expanding diamond wire capacity

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 October 2017]

Giga Diamond Materials, a China-based maker of diamond saw wire established by PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials, is expanding its production capacity of diamond saw wire from 80,000km a month currently to 500,000km in 2018 and further to 1.0 million kilometers in 2019, according to company chairman Jimmy Chen who is also chairman of Giga Solar Materials.

The capacity expansion is to meet fast growing demand arising from the replacement of slurry slicing process of polycrystalline silicon ingots into wafers with diamond wire slicing method, Chen said, adding that Giga Diamond Materials' capacity is likely to fall short of demand to the end of 2018.

Giga Diamond Materials currently has paid-in capital of NT$680 million (US$22.5 million) of which Giga Solar Materials holds a 43.59% stake, and will issue new shares to raise additional funds of NT$400 million in 2018 for capacity expansion, Chen indicated.

Giga Solar Materials has set up a subsidiary specifically for investment in PV power-generating stations, Chen noted. The subsidiary aims to have PV systems with total installation of 100MWp initially; its investment of a 50MWp station in the Philippines and a 13MWp station in Japan will be completed and on grid in 2018, Chen indicated. The subsidiary will also invest PV systems in Taiwan.

Gigastorage, the parent company of Giga Solar Materials, has built a factory in China with a monthly diamond wire slicing capacity of 13 million poly-Si wafers. Gigastorage also plans to replace the slurry slicing process used at its plant in Taiwan with diamond wire slicing and ramps up the plant's capacity to also 13 million wafers in November 2017.

Gigastorage will also upgrade its factory in Thailand to apply diamond wire slicing in the future, aiming to reach total annual capacity equivalent to 700MWp.

Giga Solar Materials chairman Jimmy Chen

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017