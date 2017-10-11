Giga Solar subsidiary to set up 80MWp PV power station in southern Taiwan

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Giga Solar Materials' subsidiary will set up a PV power station with installation capacity of 80MWp in Tainan, southern Taiwan, according to the parent company, which makes PV conductive pastes.

The establishment will be in three phases, with 26MWp in the first phase to be completed and on grid in the second quarter of 2018. Upon completion, the PV power station can supply electricity for 33,000 households.

The subsidiary has also been setting up PV power stations elsewhere in Taiwan, with total installation capacity including the one in Tainan to reach about 200MWp.

A PV power project handled by Giga Solar Materials' subsidiary.

Photo: Company