Giga Solar Materials subsidiary signs PV EPC contracts
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 23 June 2017]

PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials has announced that Sunshine Solar Power Generation, its Philippines-based subsidiary engaged in investment in PV power generation projects, has signed contracts with local EPC contractors Meralco Industrial Engineering Services and Paris Manila Technology valued at US$ 7.10 million and US$4.373 million to set up PV power stations in the Philippines.

