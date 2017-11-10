Taipei, Saturday, November 11, 2017 02:26 (GMT+8)
Giga Solar to issue convertible bonds totaling NT$2 billion
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials has said it will issue 5-year zero-interest unsecure convertible bonds toaling NT$2.0 billion (US$66.2 million) to raise funds for expanding diamond wire process capacity in China at its subsidiary Giga Diamond Materials and for repaying bank loans.

Giga Solar recorded consolidated revenues of NT$2.561 billion, gross margin of 12.27%, net operating profit of NT$178.1 million, net profit of NT$85.1 million and net EPS of NT$1.41 for the third quarter of 2017. PV conductive pastes accounted for 89.68% of the consolidated revenues and the diamond wire saw segment 4.76%.

For January-September, Giga Solar posted consolidated revenues of NT$7.084 billion, gross margin of 13.94%, net operating profit of NT$369.4 million, net profit of NT$240.0 million and net EPS of NT$3.95.

Giga Solar's October consolidated revenues reached NT$837 million, dipping 16.47% sequentially and 3.45% on year, and those of NT$7.907 billion for January-October dropped 38.59% on year.

