New PV silver paste makers expected to gain more market share

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 December 2016]

While DuPont, Germany-based Heraeus, South Korea-based Samsung SDI and Taiwan-based Giga Solar Materials have dominated the global supply of PV silver paste used to make crystalline silicon solar cells, newcomers' combined global market share will rise from less than 10% in 2015 to over 15% in 2016 and further to over 25% in 2017, according to industry sources.

Newcomers include China-based DK Electronic Material, iSilver Materials, Environmental Natural Chemicals (Jiangsu) and Taiwan-based Exemt.

Japan-based silver powder maker Dowa Hightech suffered an accident and therefore suspended part of its production in early 2016, the sources said. Due to decreased supply from Dowa Hightech, the four largest PV silver paste makers had to use silver powder produced by other makers until the end of third quarter, the sources noted. However, this affected quality of PV silver paste which in turn reduced energy conversion rates for solar cells. In the interim, new PV silver paste makers that did not rely on Dowa Hightech-produced silver powder gained opportunities to win orders from China-based solar cell makers by offering lower quotes, the sources indicated.

In addition, some first-tier China-based solar cell makers have adopted an open-bid process to procure PV silver paste since the third quarter and this has benefited newcomers due to their lower prices, the sources noted.

Newcomers are expected to increase competitiveness with the four largest PV silver paste makers through improving quality and thus win more orders from China- and Taiwan-based solar cell makers in 2017, the sources said.