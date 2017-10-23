Taiwan market: Heraeus becomes largest PV silver paste supplier

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 23 October 2017]

Germany-based Heraeus has become the biggest vendor of PV silver pastes in the Taiwan market, Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited company Photovoltaics president Andreas Liebheit as indicating.

Heraeus has set up an applied engineering center and an R&D center in Taiwan to offer consulting services for clients to promote its PV silver pastes. Heraeus in 2015 began to produce PV silver pastes in Taiwan and has so far shipped 100 tons.

Heraeus faced decreasing market share in 2016 due to competition from Taiwan-based Giga Solar Materials, but has now regained its shipment momentum.