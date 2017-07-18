Installed 8-inch fab capacity to rise through 2020, says SEMI

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

Installed 8-inch (200mm) fab capacity has increased since 2009, and will reach close to 5.4 million wafers per month (wpm) by the end of 2017, according to SEMI. By 2020, 200mm capacity is expected to reach almost 5.7 million wpm and is poised to surpass the 2007 peak.

Examining 200mm capacity over the years, the highest level of 200mm capacity was recorded in 2007 and the lowest following this peak in 2009, SEMI said. The capacity decline from 2007 to 2009 was driven by the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, which caused the closure of many facilities, and by the transition of memory and MPU fabrication to 300mm fabs from 200mm.

Driven by mobile and wireless applications, IoT and automotive, the 200mm market is thriving, SEMI indicated. Many of these products found their niche on 200mm wafers, so companies are expanding capacity at their facilities to the limit, and nine new 200mm facilities are in the pipeline. Looking only at IC volume fabs, SEMI said that 188 fabs were in production in 2016, and the number will expand to 197 fabs by 2021.

China will add most of the 200mm capacity through 2021 with 34% growth rate from 2017 to 2021, followed by South East Asia with 29% and the Americas with 12%, according to SEMI.