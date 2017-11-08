VIS expects about flat revenue growth in 4Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) expects to post revenues ranging from NT$6.2 billion (US$205.4 million) to NT$6.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, representing flat sequential growth, while gross margin will grow slightly to 32-34%.

Growing demand for power management chips and LED driver ICs will boost VIS' gross margin in the fourth quarter, while revenues will be supported by stable growth in customer orders, according to company president Leuh Fang.

VIS reported consolidated revenues increased 9% sequentially to NT$6.4 billion in the third quarter, thanks to rising sales generated from orders for small-size panel driver ICs and PWM ICs. Gross margin grew 1.8pp on quarter to 31.8%.

VIS generated net profits of NT$1.16 billion in the third quarter, up 18.3% sequentially, with EPS reaching NT$0.70. Net profits for the first three quarters of 2017 totaled NT$3.29 billion, down 21.4% on year, with EPS coming to NT$1.99.

Looking into 2018, VIS expects sales generated from the automotive electronics sector to register stable growth, while sales generated from the PWM IC segment will enjoy another double-digit increase. Sales of orders for fingerprint sensors will also see substantial growth in 2018, Fang indicated.