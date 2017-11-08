Taipei, Thursday, November 9, 2017 15:35 (GMT+8)
Strong demand prompts VIS to mull new fab plan
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) is evaluating the feasibility of establishing a new fab or buying an existing one to ramp up capacity to meet increasing foundry orders for fingerprint recognition chips, power management chips and LED driver ICs, company chairman Fang Leuh has said at a recent investors conference.

As VIS's existing three 8-inch wafer fabs are all running at full capacities, the company is actively assessing possible locations for the planned fourth plant, and it will not rule out buying an existing fab, so as to ready additional capacities for fulfilling ever-increasing orders.

The company will slightly increase its capital expenditure (capex) to NT$2 billion (US$66.24 million) in 2018 from NT$1.8 billion for 2017, excluding the expenses on building a new plant or buying an existing one, according to Fang.

Power management ICs and LED driver ICs were the major growth driver for VIS in the third quarter, Fang said, adding he expects revenues from the two IC segments to maintain a double-digit growth in 2018, and anticipates greater revenue contribution from the auto electronics sector.

He noted that fingerprint recognition chips will show an explosive growth in the coming year.

As the tight supply of silicon wafers still shows no sign of easing, Fang said his company will manage to maintain good relationships with wafer suppliers and customers, seeking to work out proper pricing formulas acceptable to all three parties.

VIS scored consolidated revenues of NT$6.4 billion (US$211.95 million) in the third quarter of 2017, rising 9% on year, and its net earnings for the quarter soared 18.3% sequentially to NT$1.158 billion for a net EPS of NT$0.70. The firm's net profits for the first three quarters amounted to NT$3.288 billion, representing an annual fall of 21.4% and translating into NT$1.99 in net EPS.

He expects fourth-quarter revenues to stay at the same level as that in the third quarter, thanks to stable orders for the LED driver ICs and power management ICs.

VIS chairman Fang Leuh Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

VIS chairman Fang Leuh.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

