UMC posts record October revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 November 2017]

Pure-play IC foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) has announced consolidated revenues of NT$13.81 billion (US$457.6 million) for October 2017, rising 16.4% sequentially and hitting a record high.

UMC's cumulative 2017 revenues through October totaled NT$126.46 billion, rising 3.3% from a year earlier.

UMC estimated previously wafer shipments and ASPs will decrease 3-4% and nearly 1%, respectively, from the prior quarter's levels. The foundry warned of a seasonal slowdown in 28nm HKMG chip demand during the quarter.

Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) saw its October revenues fall to a three-month low of NT$2.09 billion. VIS' revenues for the first 10 months of 2017 amounted to NT$20.62 billion, down about 4% on year.

VIS expects to post revenues of between NT$6.2 billion and NT$6.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, representing flat sequential growth, while gross margin will grow slightly to 32-34%.